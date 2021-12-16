ParkinGo (GOT) Price Reaches $0.0711

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0711 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $391.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,702.82 or 0.99723672 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00046227 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00032921 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003844 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $484.07 or 0.01011948 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ParkinGo Coin Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

