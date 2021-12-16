Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Short Interest Up 91.3% in November

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 785,200 shares, an increase of 91.3% from the November 15th total of 410,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 45.9 days.

PKIUF stock opened at $26.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.86. Parkland has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $34.90.

Get Parkland alerts:

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter.

PKIUF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corp. engages in the market and distribution of petroleum products. It delivers gasoline, diesel fuel, lubricants, heating oil and other products to businesses, consumers and wholesale customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Canada, United States of America (USA), Supply, International and Corporate.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.