Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $30.77

Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.77 and last traded at $30.89, with a volume of 20578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.34.

PSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair downgraded Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.89.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). Parsons had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $956.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Parsons by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,980,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,614,000 after acquiring an additional 407,437 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Parsons by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,496,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,277,000 after acquiring an additional 141,691 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Parsons by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,291,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,210,000 after acquiring an additional 43,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Parsons by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,829,000 after acquiring an additional 57,304 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Parsons by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,912,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,264,000 after acquiring an additional 184,460 shares during the period.

Parsons Company Profile (NYSE:PSN)

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

