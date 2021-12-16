Particl Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $43,085.00 (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 38.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. Particl has a total market capitalization of $23.74 million and approximately $43,085.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Particl coin can now be bought for $2.02 or 0.00004129 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Particl has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Particl alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00011834 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003903 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000059 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00043159 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $225.39 or 0.00461268 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 11,767,171 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official website is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Buying and Selling Particl

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Particl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.