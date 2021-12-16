Particl Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.81 Million (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One Particl coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.94 or 0.00004046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Particl has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. Particl has a market capitalization of $22.81 million and $4,795.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Particl alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00012820 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000059 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00043721 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.47 or 0.00458210 BTC.

About Particl

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 11,769,148 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Particl’s official website is particl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Particl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.