Paul Brink Sells 6,677 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Stock

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 6,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$170.19, for a total transaction of C$1,136,363.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 215,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$36,657,396.41.

FNV stock traded up C$3.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$170.34. The company had a trading volume of 126,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,197. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$175.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$180.33. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$133.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$205.25. The company has a current ratio of 13.57, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.09. The company had revenue of C$398.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$403.74 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 24.23%.

FNV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$135.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$202.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$198.46.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.