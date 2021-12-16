Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,881 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Paychex by 9.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.4% during the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 139,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,009,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 88.8% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 28.1% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 9.4% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.83.

PAYX opened at $125.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $126.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.34%.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $396,065.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $72,716.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,213. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

