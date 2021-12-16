PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.17% of PDF Solutions worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PDF Solutions in the second quarter worth about $34,352,000. Samjo Capital LLC boosted its stake in PDF Solutions by 13.1% in the second quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,375,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,998,000 after acquiring an additional 159,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PDF Solutions by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,901,000 after acquiring an additional 41,673 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PDF Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,362,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PDF Solutions by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after acquiring an additional 21,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 3,000 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PDFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on PDF Solutions from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on PDF Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

PDFS opened at $30.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.52 and its 200-day moving average is $22.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -23.39 and a beta of 1.37. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.44 and a twelve month high of $33.78.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $29.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 20.14% and a negative net margin of 46.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

