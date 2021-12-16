PEAKDEFI Trading Up 4.4% Over Last Week (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. PEAKDEFI has a total market cap of $137.74 million and $552,223.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00040746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.40 or 0.00211849 BTC.

About PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 1,434,845,067 coins and its circulating supply is 1,093,178,238 coins. The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

