Pendle (PENDLE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.40 Million

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Pendle coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000623 BTC on exchanges. Pendle has a market cap of $22.40 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pendle has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00054157 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,952.51 or 0.08244488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00079293 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,880.64 or 0.99873587 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00051838 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002706 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,230,552 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

