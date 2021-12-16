Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PNR. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.15.

Shares of NYSE PNR traded down $1.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,528,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,185. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $50.91 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.76 million. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Pentair by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

