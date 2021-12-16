pEOS Achieves Market Cap of $10.19 Million (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 263.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 16th. During the last seven days, pEOS has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One pEOS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. pEOS has a market capitalization of $10.19 million and $16.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00054310 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,930.41 or 0.08239123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00079729 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,693.77 or 0.99978006 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00051538 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002712 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official website is peos.one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

