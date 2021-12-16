PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.8% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $19,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 57,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 23,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $171.57 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $171.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $237.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.18.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

