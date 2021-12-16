Performa Ltd US LLC Acquires 5,836 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Performa Ltd US LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Performa Ltd US LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 833,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,617,000 after purchasing an additional 54,212 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 207,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,229,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,831.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 47,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,830,000 after purchasing an additional 45,253 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 52,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,074,000 after purchasing an additional 36,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,311,000 after acquiring an additional 29,989 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $4.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $275.99. The company had a trading volume of 462,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,585. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $289.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.74. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $255.23 and a one year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

