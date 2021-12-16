Performa Ltd US LLC Purchases New Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Performa Ltd US LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,381 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,000. CyberArk Software makes up about 1.3% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.1% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1.2% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 10,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

NASDAQ:CYBR traded up $3.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $167.59. The stock had a trading volume of 862 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,391. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $113.34 and a one year high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.91 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.64 and its 200-day moving average is $158.19.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $121.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.13.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.