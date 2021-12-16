Performa Ltd US LLC Takes $1.34 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Performa Ltd US LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000. Alibaba Group makes up 0.8% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 91.0% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,672,000 after acquiring an additional 306,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $811,269,000 after acquiring an additional 236,236 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 78.8% during the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,206,000 after acquiring an additional 48,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 28.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 140,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,919,000 after acquiring an additional 31,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.18. The company had a trading volume of 235,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,652,443. The firm has a market cap of $336.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $108.70 and a 1-year high of $274.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CLSA cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $273.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.44.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

