Performa Ltd US LLC Takes $2.41 Million Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Performa Ltd US LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 34,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,000. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up about 1.4% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 53.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 83.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at $61,000.

NYSEARCA:EWJ traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.29. The company had a trading volume of 37,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,624,321. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.89. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $65.22 and a 12-month high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

