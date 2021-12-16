Performa Ltd US LLC Takes $2.43 Million Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Performa Ltd US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,000. Brookfield Asset Management makes up about 1.4% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 134,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BAM shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.92. 7,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,364,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.21. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $62.20. The company has a market cap of $96.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.30.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.41%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

