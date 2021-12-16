Performa Ltd US LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Performa Ltd US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 91,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,000. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Performa Ltd US LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

SPHQ traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.16. 10,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,680. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.04. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $53.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.