Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 221,542 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 25,934 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.14% of Performance Food Group worth $10,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 26.5% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,603 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,673,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,477,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 35.4% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 379,704 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $17,641,000 after buying an additional 99,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 2,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $149,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,630 shares of company stock worth $686,867 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFGC opened at $43.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 131.67, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.