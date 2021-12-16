PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $157.37.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $190.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PerkinElmer has a fifty-two week low of $119.95 and a fifty-two week high of $192.63.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.79%.

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.8% in the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 4.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 17,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

