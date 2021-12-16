Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 90.0% from the November 15th total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Separately, TheStreet raised Perma-Pipe International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.
PPIH stock opened at $7.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Perma-Pipe International has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $58.73 million, a P/E ratio of 121.33 and a beta of 0.33.
About Perma-Pipe International
Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. Its products include industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids and petroleum products; insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for efficient energy distribution to multiple locations from central energy plants; and the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering flow and long lines for oil or mineral transportation.
