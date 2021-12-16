Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 90.0% from the November 15th total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised Perma-Pipe International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

PPIH stock opened at $7.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Perma-Pipe International has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $58.73 million, a P/E ratio of 121.33 and a beta of 0.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perma-Pipe International during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 729.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 17,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 198,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 15,494 shares during the last quarter. 26.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perma-Pipe International

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. Its products include industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids and petroleum products; insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for efficient energy distribution to multiple locations from central energy plants; and the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering flow and long lines for oil or mineral transportation.

