Permission Coin Trading Down 11.8% This Week (ASK)

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 16th. During the last seven days, Permission Coin has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. Permission Coin has a market cap of $24.05 million and $155,090.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Permission Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00054617 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,938.86 or 0.08279341 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00077732 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,526.86 or 0.99899812 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00051006 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002653 BTC.

About Permission Coin

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,415,917,887 coins. Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO . The official website for Permission Coin is permission.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Permission Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Permission Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

