Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Short Interest Update

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 59.3% from the November 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS PSMMY traded down $1.97 on Thursday, hitting $73.01. 26,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,212. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.82. Persimmon has a twelve month low of $68.23 and a twelve month high of $95.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Persimmon from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a 2,500.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Investec initiated coverage on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a 3,035.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Persimmon to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Persimmon to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,871.67.

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

