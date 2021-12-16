Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $49,741.00

Shares of Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of £497.41 ($657.34) and traded as high as £503.53 ($665.42). Personal Assets Trust shares last traded at £499.50 ($660.10), with a volume of 8,922 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of £497.41.

Get Personal Assets Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 140 ($1.85) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.28%. Personal Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.13%.

In related news, insider Mandy Clements bought 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £484.20 ($639.88) per share, with a total value of £24,210 ($31,994.19).

About Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL)

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Personal Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personal Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.