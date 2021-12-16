PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) General Counsel Robert Michael Herrman Acquires 2,333 Shares

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) General Counsel Robert Michael Herrman acquired 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.51 per share, with a total value of $50,182.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of PetIQ stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.65. 424,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,172. The company has a market cap of $607.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.23. PetIQ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PetIQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in PetIQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in PetIQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in PetIQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in PetIQ by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in PetIQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

