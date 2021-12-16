Phantasma (SOUL) Price Up 11% Over Last 7 Days

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 11% higher against the dollar. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $231.79 million and approximately $4.46 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma coin can currently be bought for about $2.25 or 0.00004689 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,792.19 or 0.99736623 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00046324 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00032733 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003861 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.38 or 0.01010845 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 103,033,489 coins and its circulating supply is 103,158,489 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

