Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

PNXGF has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Phoenix Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

PNXGF opened at $8.90 on Thursday. Phoenix Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.11.

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.