Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $110.48 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,626 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,022 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.9% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $110,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total transaction of $113,978,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,246 shares of company stock worth $292,597,631 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,100.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,178.80.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,466.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,448.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,429.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.81, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.