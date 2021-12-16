Phoenixcoin Price Tops $0.0139 on Exchanges (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $1.19 million and $50.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0139 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,896.79 or 0.99572981 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00046607 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.50 or 0.00277538 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.94 or 0.00396956 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00010433 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.32 or 0.00142037 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00008661 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 85,363,837 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

