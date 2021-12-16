Phoneum 24 Hour Volume Hits $814.00 (PHT)

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. During the last seven days, Phoneum has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One Phoneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoneum has a market capitalization of $363,717.29 and $814.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phoneum alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00039685 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.18 or 0.00205527 BTC.

Phoneum Profile

PHT is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,922,796,044 coins. Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum . The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum . The official website for Phoneum is phoneum.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Buying and Selling Phoneum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phoneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.