Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.09 per share, with a total value of $127,725.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 479.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,031 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after buying an additional 81,111 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,658,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 430.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,739 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 58,211 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 25.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,537 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $16,456,000 after purchasing an additional 43,062 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the second quarter worth approximately $2,439,000. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Piedmont Lithium stock opened at $54.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.91. Piedmont Lithium has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $88.97. The company has a quick ratio of 10.65, a current ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

