Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.25.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.
In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.09 per share, with a total value of $127,725.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of Piedmont Lithium stock opened at $54.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.91. Piedmont Lithium has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $88.97. The company has a quick ratio of 10.65, a current ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Piedmont Lithium Company Profile
Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.
Featured Story: Street Name
Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.