Pigeoncoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $15,470.00 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 16th. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $680,316.91 and approximately $15,470.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00011863 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000292 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000126 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

