PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 752,100 shares, a growth of 78.0% from the November 15th total of 422,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 447,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NYSE PTY traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $16.45. 8,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,215. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.22. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.1188 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTY. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. 8.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

