PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.96

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.96 and last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 24617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.59.

Get PIMCO High Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the third quarter worth $66,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PIMCO High Income Fund by 21.3% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 20,032 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in PIMCO High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $194,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in PIMCO High Income Fund by 26.9% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.