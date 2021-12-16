PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.96

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.96 and last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 24617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.59.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%.
PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PHK)
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
