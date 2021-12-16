PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 49.4% from the November 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE:PMF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,146. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.56. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $15.50.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $167,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 6.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 16.7% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 17,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 5.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment. Its portfolio includes investment in municipal bonds. The company was founded on May 10, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.