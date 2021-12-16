PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 49.4% from the November 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NYSE:PMF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,146. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.56. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $15.50.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment. Its portfolio includes investment in municipal bonds. The company was founded on May 10, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
