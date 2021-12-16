Pinkcoin (PINK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $19,216.00

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 26.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $621,545.71 and $19,216.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 50.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.99 or 0.00276031 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00010401 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008634 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003056 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00015591 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 458,486,599 coins and its circulating supply is 433,226,163 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

