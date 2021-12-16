Piper Sandler Comments on First Merchants Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRME)

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for First Merchants in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.92. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Merchants’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Hovde Group upgraded First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of FRME opened at $41.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.73. First Merchants has a 1 year low of $33.98 and a 1 year high of $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.20.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $133.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.07 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

In other First Merchants news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $127,272.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 36 shares of company stock worth $1,498 in the last 90 days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in First Merchants by 6.0% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 626,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,223,000 after acquiring an additional 35,200 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in First Merchants by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 156,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,549,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in First Merchants by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in First Merchants by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 7,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in First Merchants by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

