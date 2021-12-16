Piper Sandler Comments on Phreesia, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:PHR)

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Phreesia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.41) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.67). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Phreesia’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.74) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.86) EPS.

Get Phreesia alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PHR. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $72.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $41.64 on Thursday. Phreesia has a 1-year low of $39.45 and a 1-year high of $81.59. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.55.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 40.51% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia during the third quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia during the second quarter worth $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Phreesia by 44.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Phreesia by 20.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Phreesia during the second quarter worth $123,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 10,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $379,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 1,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $112,604.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,495,876 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.