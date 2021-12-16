Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Waterstone Financial in a report released on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Waterstone Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.30 million. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 20.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

WSBF stock opened at $21.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.41 million, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.13. Waterstone Financial has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $22.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Dalum sold 5,740 shares of Waterstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $125,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Dalum sold 9,658 shares of Waterstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $207,840.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 225.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 71,300.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,712 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 109.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,056 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 57.4% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

