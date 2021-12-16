Pirate Chain Trading Up 2% This Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $1.34 or 0.00002800 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 2% against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $253.39 million and approximately $4.79 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.69 or 0.00318793 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.94 or 0.00143934 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00086238 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003256 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 188,912,713 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

