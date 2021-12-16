PirateCash Trading 4.2% Lower Over Last Week (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 43% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. In the last week, PirateCash has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One PirateCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0173 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PirateCash has a market cap of $446,896.29 and approximately $681.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

