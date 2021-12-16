PIXEL Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.74 Million (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 16th. During the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $16,969.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,835.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.78 or 0.00923556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.20 or 0.00259649 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00026038 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003213 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000100 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.