Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Short Interest Update

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 58.9% from the November 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.9 days.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Pizza Pizza Royalty stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.01. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $9.88.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of pizza restaurants. It manufactures and delivers pizza through its network of restaurants, which includes Pizza Pizza Ltd. and Flying Pizza 73. The company was founded on April 4, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

