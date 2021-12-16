Pizza Price Hits $0.0235 (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Pizza has a market cap of $728,558.09 and approximately $158,992.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pizza coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0235 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pizza has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pizza alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00010560 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.47 or 0.00172374 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006393 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.66 or 0.00555239 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000963 BTC.

About Pizza

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pizza and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.