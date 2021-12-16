Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.17.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLNT. TheStreet raised Planet Fitness from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen raised Planet Fitness from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

PLNT opened at $83.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.46, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.20. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $67.89 and a 12 month high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.79 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $14,410,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 388.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 291.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

