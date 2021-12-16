Playgroundz (IOG) Price Down 1% This Week

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Playgroundz has a total market capitalization of $226,381.36 and approximately $1,196.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Playgroundz has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One Playgroundz coin can currently be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00054033 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,947.54 or 0.08254353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00079677 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,800.03 or 0.99950461 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00051842 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Playgroundz Coin Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

