Playkey (PKT) Price Hits $0.0239 on Exchanges

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Playkey has a market capitalization of $416,772.51 and approximately $127,991.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Playkey has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. One Playkey coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges.

Playkey Coin Profile

PKT is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

