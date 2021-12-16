PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.65

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.65 and last traded at $35.48, with a volume of 18 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get PLDT alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.19.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in PLDT during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in PLDT by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PLDT by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 94,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 18,955 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in PLDT by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in PLDT by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 10,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PLDT (NYSE:PHI)

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.