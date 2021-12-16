PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.65

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.65 and last traded at $35.48, with a volume of 18 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.19.
About PLDT (NYSE:PHI)
PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.
Read More: Cost of Capital
Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.