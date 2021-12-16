Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,591,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,923 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.28% of Plug Power worth $40,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 7,489 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 19.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,382 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,356,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 160.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PLUG. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Plug Power from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

Shares of PLUG opened at $31.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.83 and its 200-day moving average is $31.06. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 17.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.